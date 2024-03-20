Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading 0.1% Higher

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $501.27 and last traded at $496.61. Approximately 2,527,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,541,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total value of $37,553,335.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,418 shares of company stock worth $611,849,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.