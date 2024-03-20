MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $562.75 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $562.75 million and $82.64 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $107.18 or 0.00158295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 90.33197431 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $47,974,107.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

