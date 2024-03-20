MetisDAO Price Hits $98.47 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $98.47 or 0.00153791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $517.02 million and $47.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 90.33197431 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $47,974,107.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

