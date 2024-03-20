Michael F. Marino III Sells 15,059 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OptiNose Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.10.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $18,768,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 494.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,231 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,694,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,560 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,839,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 945,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.