Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.00 billion.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 34,467,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,739,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

