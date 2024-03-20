Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,537,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

