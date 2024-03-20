Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Declares Dividend of GBX 11

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Midwich Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 412.50 ($5.25) on Wednesday. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 335 ($4.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 534 ($6.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 375.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.32. The firm has a market cap of £425.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

