Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) to Issue Dividend of $0.56

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5601 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Mills Music Trust Stock Performance
Mills Music Trust stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Mills Music Trust has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.
About Mills Music Trust
