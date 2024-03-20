Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) to Issue Dividend of $0.56

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5601 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Mills Music Trust Stock Performance

Mills Music Trust stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Mills Music Trust has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Get Mills Music Trust alerts:

About Mills Music Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mills Music Trust holds the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation relating to music and lyric copyright catalogue payable by EMI Mills Music Inc primarily in the United States. The payments of the contingent portion are based on royalty income generated by the catalogue.

Receive News & Ratings for Mills Music Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mills Music Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.