Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 0.1%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $9.80. 903,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,874,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $394.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

