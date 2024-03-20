Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.90

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 38106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.64.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

