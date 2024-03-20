MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.37. MINISO Group shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 286,022 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,456,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

