Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.55

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 353814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after buying an additional 2,029,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,863,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,271 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 951,427 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,485,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Further Reading

