Mizuho Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $450.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $396.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.68. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

