Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.29. 1,053,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 353,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $615.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of -0.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

