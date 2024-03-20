Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

AMBP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 2,464,105 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $9,360,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $8,582,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

