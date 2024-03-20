Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 92,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,814. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

