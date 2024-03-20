Morgan Stanley Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $7.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

HPP remained flat at $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,375,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 262,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

