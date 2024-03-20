Morningstar, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Morningstar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.5 %

Morningstar stock opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.71. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $316.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.69, for a total transaction of $399,073.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,775,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,315,521,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MORN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

