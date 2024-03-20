MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NYSE MP opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. MP Materials has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

