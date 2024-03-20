Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MWA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,463 shares of company stock worth $1,218,642. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

