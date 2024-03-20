Myria (MYRIA) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Myria (MYRIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Myria token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myria has traded down 22% against the dollar. Myria has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00890361 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,838,603.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

