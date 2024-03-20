Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 12,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 518,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,331,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 417,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 532.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 351,885 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.