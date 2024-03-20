Nano Reaches Market Cap of $194.15 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Nano has a total market cap of $194.15 million and $4.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,080.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.06 or 0.00582165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00127453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00216035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00117152 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

