NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 127.72, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

Get NAOS Emerging Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sebastian Evans 359,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.