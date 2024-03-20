Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,716,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

PRU traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.23. 293,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

