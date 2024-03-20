Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. 180,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,320. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

