Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alico by 1,503.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 10,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,216. The firm has a market cap of $217.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alico’s payout ratio is presently 3.17%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

