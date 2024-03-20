Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 385,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,752. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

