Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,556. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.