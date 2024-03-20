Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,576,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,187,000 after buying an additional 305,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,623,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,434,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE HESM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,910. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. Hess Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

