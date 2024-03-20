Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 317,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

