Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,652 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 71,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 64.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.9 %

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,785. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.