Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 151,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,411. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.