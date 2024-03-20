Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,506,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of BATS:SHYD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,494 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

