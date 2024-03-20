Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.53. 170,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.