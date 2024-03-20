Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,037. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

