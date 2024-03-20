Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

