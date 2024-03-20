Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $772.14. The stock had a trading volume of 461,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

