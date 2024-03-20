Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.75. 495,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,688. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.