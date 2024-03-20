National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 624.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,092,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 941,979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $199,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

