National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Health Investors traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 21995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

