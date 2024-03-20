Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $26,892.04 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,892.04 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00108570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00035133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00017704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

