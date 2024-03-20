NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.
VYX has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
