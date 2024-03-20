NEAR Protocol Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.53 or 0.00010183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.88 billion and $852.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00084499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,264,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,693,090 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,265,595 with 1,053,693,090 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.27764836 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 381 active market(s) with $1,004,082,153.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

