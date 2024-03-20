Needham & Company LLC Increases Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 211.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.31. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

