NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Up 5.3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 393,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 987,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEO

NeoGenomics Trading Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.