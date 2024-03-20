NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.58. 12,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 280,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

NET Power Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in NET Power by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NET Power by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 43,224 shares in the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NET Power by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,547,000 after buying an additional 68,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NET Power by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

