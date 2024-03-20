Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $572.88.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $620.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.37. Netflix has a 52 week low of $293.54 and a 52 week high of $627.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

