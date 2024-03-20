Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 341,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 329,310 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.09.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
