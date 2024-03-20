Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 341,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 329,310 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.