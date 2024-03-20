Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

NBIX opened at $140.87 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $9,860,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,123,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,055 shares of company stock valued at $50,433,173. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

